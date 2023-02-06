Update On Taya Valkyrie's Contract Status With Several Promotions

Few professional wrestlers have had the experience of working for multiple wrestling promotions around the globe, but Taya Valkyrie is one of them. Valkyrie is a household name in promotions like AAA, Impact Wrestling, and Major League Wrestling, and even had a stint in "WWE NXT" as Franky Monet. But according to a new report from Fightful, Valkyrie remains a free agent despite currently holding championship gold in several independent promotions, including the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship, and the MLW Women's Featherweight Championship. However, Valkyrie also told Fightful that "2023 might be the year she looks for a more permanent home."

Valkyrie has a long history with AAA, having wrestled for the lucha libre promotion since 2012 (at present, she's enjoying her fourth reign as Reina de Reinas Champion) including a stint with the AAA-affiliated "Lucha Underground." Her time with Impact dates back to 2017, and she is a former Impact Knockouts Champion, but she only recently debuted for MLW, becoming the first-ever Women's Featherweight Champion in the process. Her most recent match was a championship defense against rising star Billie Starkz, who Valkyrie told Fightful she was excited to work with, at MLW SuperFight 2023.

Any of these promotions could be in contention as far as a "permanent home" is concerned — her husband, the many-named John Hennigan, debuted for MLW as Johnny Fusion in January, and had previously appeared on AEW programming, though Valkyrie herself has yet to wrestle for AEW. Both stars also have prior connections to WWE. Valkyrie, who will turn 40 this year and has been wrestling since 2010, told Fightful that she was potentially open to positions in coaching and production, so it's possible she's considering signing with one of the two major American promotions in a non-wrestling role.