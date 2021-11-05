Former WWE NXT Superstar Franky Monet (aka Taya Valkyrie) took to Facebook today and issued a statement on her WWE departure.

As noted, WWE released Monet and 17 other wrestlers on Thursday night, citing budget cuts as the reason. Monet was signed by WWE back in mid-February of this year. She had one shot at the NXT Women’s Title this year, to then-champion Raquel Gonzalez on September 29, but she didn’t do much past that. She has not wrestled since losing to Cora Jade on the October 5 NXT show.

In an update, Monet noted that her WWE run didn’t go as planned, but she thanked the company for allowing her to live her dream. She said she is disappointed, confused, hurt, sad, and mad, but confident that she is a “very very good pro wrestler” and ready to “make magic” elsewhere.

Monet, who is married to RAW Superstar John Morrison, also thanked WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H, as well as the entire WWE Performance Center staff. She said she loved getting to train in the best pro wrestling training facility each day, and was completely enveloped in the business.

“[black heart emoji] well that didn’t go as planned! [woman shrugging emoji] First and foremost I would like to thank @wwe for allowing me to live my dream, even if it was cut short. To say I am disappointed would be an understatement, I’m confused, hurt, sad and honestly mad,” Monet wrote. “I came there as one of the top luchadoras of our era and honestly leaving there a little broken. I LOVED everyday when I got to go to work, being around the greatest minds in this business, getting to train in the BEST pro wrestling training facility in the world and see my friends everyday. I was completely enveloped in the industry.

“Thank you to @tripleh @shawnmichaelswwe and the entire PC staff for welcoming me with open arms and allowing me to learn from you. I know who I am, I know what I’ve done and I know I have more to give. This is just another swerve in my journey that I didn’t expect but to be honest, my life has always been filled with those. Im a fighter, im stubborn and I am a very very good pro wrestler. Thank you to everyone that’s supported me through this chapter and thank you to everyone that will continue to support me into the next one. Time to let la WERA LOCA loose. Let’s make magic.”

Monet is believed to be under a 30-day non-compete clause with WWE, which would make her a free agent on Saturday, December 4.

Stay tuned for more on Monet’s future. You can see her full release statement below: