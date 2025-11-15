Backstage News On Rascalz' TNA Contract Status After Former Wes Lee Returns From WWE

What's better in wrestling than reconciliation? This past Friday at TNA Turning Point, former "WWE NXT" star Wes Lee made his surprising return to the Treehouse under his Dezmond Xavier moniker to provide the extra spark needed to help his Rascalz brothers (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed) win their eight-man tag team match against The System (JDC, Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers). That said, after last night's appearance, what does this mean for Xavier's status in TNA?

Wes Lee no more. DEZMOND XAVIER HAS RETURNED TO TNA!! THE RASCALZ ARE FULLY BACK!!#TNATurningPoint pic.twitter.com/rSyYS4yHQm — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) November 15, 2025

As of now, according to Fightful Select, the former NXT Men's North American Champion is not under contract with TNA. However, reports suggest that the company has creative plans for him moving forward. "The Livewire" had an impressive first run with Impact/TNA from 2017 to 2020 before he and Wentz left for WWE. In WWE, MSK/Rascalz held the NXT Tag Team Titles twice, brought their differences to the developmental promotion after Xavier felt abandoned by Wentz and Miguel, and deemed himself as the caretaker within the group. Lee was one of several names released in WWE's most recent round of cuts last month.

The report also noted that Wentz's deal with TNA will expire at the end of this year; no updates were provided regarding Miguel and Reed's statuses. It seems the Rascalz will consider their next move collectively, with mention that other companies outside of TNA have a favorable interest in working with and promoting the stable.