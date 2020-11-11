The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Trey Miguel) are headed to WWE, Wrestling Inc. has learned.

As previously reported, the trio are currently free agents. During a segment on last night's episode of Impact Wrestling, it was revealed that the group were being evicted from The Treehouse because they haven't paid rent in two years.

Wrestling Inc. has learned learned that the group has a standing offer from WWE. While they have not yet officially signed the deal, it is just considered a formality and they are expected to join the company.

In their final match with Impact, Miguel will team with Rich Swann to face Xavier and Wentz on next week's episode of Impact Wrestling.

