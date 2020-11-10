The Rascalz (comprised of Trey Miguel, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz), are set to wrestle their final match in Impact on next week's episode.

During this week's broadcast, it was revealed that the trio was being evicted from their famously created Treehouse. Since they hadn't paid their rent in two years, the letter they received notified them that they must leave their hangout spot next week. After helping their friend and Impact World Champion Rich Swann later on the in broadcast, Swann mentioned how he wanted to send the trio off with a bang. A tag match was made, between Dez and Wentz, taking on Trey and Swann for next week.

According to a report from PWInsider, the Rascalz departure appears to be a legitimate farewell "barring a last-second change." All three members signed with the company in the fall of 2018. Miguel was being built towards a big singles push as a top contender, following his title opportunities for both the World Championship (at Slammiversary) and X-Division title (at Bound For Glory).