Wes Lee Discusses WWE/TNA Partnership And Sends Out A Warning
Throughout 2024, WWE and TNA have been developing a working relationship that has seen a fair amount of crossover between the two pro wrestling promotions. It's also been a big year for Wes Lee, who returned to "WWE NXT" in April after dealing with an injury suffered in 2023. As someone who has spent some time in both companies, Lee shared his thoughts on how the partnership has gone during a recent appearance on "The Ringer Wrestling Show."
"This is something that we never thought was going to be happening," Lee said. "These are two amazing companies that are blending their styles to create a unique product that so many people did not know that they needed. To have the crossover between NXT and TNA has been nothing but beneficial."
One of the results of the WWE-TNA relationship was the reunion of The Rascalz, a faction featuring Lee and TNA stars Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel that dates back a number of years. Though Lee said he has enjoyed spending time with his stablemates again, he turned on The Rascalz last month following a main event loss during WWE NXT Great American Bash.
Wes Lee Comments On His Betrayal Of The Rascalz
Following the events of last month, Lee and Wentz were booked in a match for WWE NXT No Mercy. Speaking ahead of their bout, Lee offered an explanation for his shocking actions.
"It just so happened that they were in the wrong place at the wrong time. That anger was coming out on somebody, and it just so happened that it was them right there," Lee continued. "I'm not gonna say that I regret it. I slightly do. But I also know that, for me to do that to my own brothers, nobody should get on my bad side."
Lee's outburst came following a failed attempt at capturing the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Wentz, with Axiom and Nathan Fraser successfully defending. The former WWE NXT North American Champion then attacked both Wentz and Miguel.
According to Lee, his recent actions should convince anybody who was thinking about crossing him to stay away. However, that didn't help him at No Mercy, as Wentz successfully pinned his former tag team partner during the PLE.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ringer Wrestling Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.