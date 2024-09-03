Wes Lee Discusses WWE/TNA Partnership And Sends Out A Warning

Throughout 2024, WWE and TNA have been developing a working relationship that has seen a fair amount of crossover between the two pro wrestling promotions. It's also been a big year for Wes Lee, who returned to "WWE NXT" in April after dealing with an injury suffered in 2023. As someone who has spent some time in both companies, Lee shared his thoughts on how the partnership has gone during a recent appearance on "The Ringer Wrestling Show."

Advertisement

"This is something that we never thought was going to be happening," Lee said. "These are two amazing companies that are blending their styles to create a unique product that so many people did not know that they needed. To have the crossover between NXT and TNA has been nothing but beneficial."

One of the results of the WWE-TNA relationship was the reunion of The Rascalz, a faction featuring Lee and TNA stars Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel that dates back a number of years. Though Lee said he has enjoyed spending time with his stablemates again, he turned on The Rascalz last month following a main event loss during WWE NXT Great American Bash.