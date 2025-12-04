Backstage Report On Contract Length & Live Schedule For TNA-AMC Deal

Beginning January 15, 2026, TNA Wrestling's flagship show, "Thursday Night iMPACT," will officially move to AMC and the AMC+ streaming service for viewers in the United States. This comes as a part of a new multi-year media rights deal struck between TNA and AMC Networks.

According to Bryan Alvarez of "Wrestling Observer Radio," the TNA-AMC agreement is believed to be three years in length, which would effectively take TNA programming on AMC into early 2029.

As for the frequency of pre-taped and live episodes of "Thursday Night iMPACT," recent reports indicated that, following its live AMC debut, the show will see a mix of broadcast types. Those within TNA are also under the belief that the company is required to broadcast a certain number of shows live on AMC platforms. That potential number has yet to be specified, though WOR's Dave Meltzer reports that the television show will air in real-time "a lot."

The AMC debut of "Thursday Night iMPACT" will emanate from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on January 15, with tapings for the subsequent episodes being held in Albuquerque, New Mexico on January 22 and 23. Genesis, TNA's first pay-per-view event of 2026, will broadcast live in between these dates, specifically on January 17 from the Curtis Culwell Center.

Per TNA Wrestling, the option to stream "Thursday Night iMPACT" on the TNA+ streaming platform will remain on the table for fans in the new year. TNA President Carlos Silva expressed massive excitement for the company's future across the board, calling 2025 a record-breaking year and 2026 an opportunity to grow even bigger because of AMC.