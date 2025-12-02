Backstage Details On TNA-AMC Deal Including WWE's Role, Internal Reactions & Timeline
TNA Wrestling's journey to land a new domestic television home has finally reached its end, with AMC being the official destination for its flagship show, "Thursday Night iMPACT," starting January 15, 2026. Through this multi-year media rights agreement between TNA and AMC Networks, "Thursday Night iMPACT" will move into the 9-11pm ET time slot on Thursday nights for viewers in the United States. Fans also have the option to stream the show on the network's streaming service, AMC+.
According to Fightful Select, TNA representatives indicated that WWE aided their promotion in securing the television deal with AMC. And despite rumors that WWE and TNA were terminating their respective multi-year partnership afterward, TNA officials have "vehemently denied" that to be the case. The latter was corroborated in similar reports from PWInsider and Sports Illustrated earlier in the day.
Regarding the timeline of the media rights agreement, Fightful reports that the process to lock it in began in the spring of 2025. Only a small number of people were said to be aware of the finer details surrounding it, though TNA staff and talent were briefed on the development ahead of the official announcement, which came on Tuesday morning.
Just last month, word emerged that AMC, known for television such as "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead," had been pursuing the media rights to TNA. Prior to that, platforms such as The CW and A&E — both of which are affiliated with WWE content — had surfaced as potential landing spots as well.
Reactions from TNA talent and staff
Behind the scenes, TNA staff and talent reportedly expressed widespread excitement and positivity, with a shared hope for their creative storylines to also be elevated as the company moves to a bigger platform.
Many TNA roster members voiced their delight on social media as well. TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian particularly sees the television deal as a signal that a new era is beginning. "As the @ThisIsTNA Champion, the #KingofTNA and a TNA original, it's truly an honor to help lead this company into a new era on the great @AMC_TV," he wrote on X. "So much hard work and effort, that most will never know about, has gone in to this. It all begins on 1-15-26."
Fellow TNA veteran Eddie Edwards paralleled Kazarian's sentiments, writing "The new journey begins. January 15th 9pm. We aren't turning the page. We are opening a whole new book."
The AMC debut of "Thursday Night iMPACT" will be live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on January 15, though subsequent episodes are expected to be a mix of live and pre-taped. Fightful reports that those in TNA believe there is a specified amount of television shows that the company is required to broadcast live.
Following the first live edition of "Thursday Night iMPACT" in 2026, TNA will hold television tapings for future episodes in Albuquerque, New Mexico on January 22 and 23. This location is notable due to it previously serving as the filming homes to AMC's "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul."