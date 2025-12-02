Backstage Details On TNA-AMC Deal Including WWE's Role, Internal Reactions & Timeline

TNA Wrestling's journey to land a new domestic television home has finally reached its end, with AMC being the official destination for its flagship show, "Thursday Night iMPACT," starting January 15, 2026. Through this multi-year media rights agreement between TNA and AMC Networks, "Thursday Night iMPACT" will move into the 9-11pm ET time slot on Thursday nights for viewers in the United States. Fans also have the option to stream the show on the network's streaming service, AMC+.

According to Fightful Select, TNA representatives indicated that WWE aided their promotion in securing the television deal with AMC. And despite rumors that WWE and TNA were terminating their respective multi-year partnership afterward, TNA officials have "vehemently denied" that to be the case. The latter was corroborated in similar reports from PWInsider and Sports Illustrated earlier in the day.

Regarding the timeline of the media rights agreement, Fightful reports that the process to lock it in began in the spring of 2025. Only a small number of people were said to be aware of the finer details surrounding it, though TNA staff and talent were briefed on the development ahead of the official announcement, which came on Tuesday morning.

Just last month, word emerged that AMC, known for television such as "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead," had been pursuing the media rights to TNA. Prior to that, platforms such as The CW and A&E — both of which are affiliated with WWE content — had surfaced as potential landing spots as well.