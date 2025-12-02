Backstage News On Status Of WWE-TNA Relationship Following New TV Deal With AMC

Earlier today, news emerged that TNA's long quest for a TV rights deal had ended, with the promotion inking a multi-year contract with AMC that will begin on January 15. Almost immediately, however, rumors began to emerge that the new TV deal could spell an end to the ongoing partnership between TNA and WWE, which began in mid-2024 but was officially announced this past January. To say this would've been a shocking development would've been an understatement, given how closely the two promotions had worked together this past year, and the fact that it was believed WWE had been assisting TNA in its search for a new TV rights deal.

Thus, it will surprise no one that rumors of the partnership's demise appear to be greatly exaggerated. PWInsider reports that WWE and TNA are set to continue working together heading into 2026, with people from within both companies "adamantly" denying that the TNA/AMC deal had any negative effect on the working relationship, or that it was any sort of "death knell" between the two sides.

Further details provided by those close to the situation revealed TNA had kept WWE apprised of their negotiations with AMC long before the deal was reached, and that WWE had not been blindsided by the announcement this morning. It was also noted "WWE NXT" was mentioned in the press release of TNA's announcement, which would be a curious inclusion if the partnership was ending.

As such, fans can expect TNA and "WWE NXT" stars to keep working together for the foreseeable future. That will include tonight's episode of "NXT," where TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater will be on hand, teaming with Je'Von Evans, Myles Borne, and former TNA star Joe Hendry to take on DarkState in an eight man tag team match.