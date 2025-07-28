Backstage Report On Killer Kelly's TNA Contract

After being off for over a year after giving birth to her first child, Killer Kelly roared back into TNA in June, confronting her former tag team partner and then Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich. Their eventual title match didn't go the way Kelly would've wanted, but did at least suggest that TNA had major plans for her over the next several months, which makes sense given Kelly's current contractual status with the promotion.

Fightful Select reports that Kelly remains under contract with TNA through the rest of the year, her deal, originally set to expire in August, having been extended due to her maternity leave. It was noted that TNA will continue to use and feature Kelly through at least this period, indicating that there was a chance the two sides could reach another deal. It wasn't made clear whether Kelly had interest in signing with another promotion, or if other promotions had interest in her services.

Regarding why Kelly's contract was a matter of debate, it relates back to around the time Kelly began her maternity leave in early 2024, when an internal TNA document declared that "Killer Kelly is gone." This briefly led to fans questioning whether the promotion had let her go, before Kelly clarified that she wasn't finishing up with the company, and it was later confirmed from those in TNA that she remained under contract.

As such, Kelly now joins her former partner Slamovich, along with the rest of the Knockouts locker room, in attempting to regain the title from NXT's Jacy Jayne. The NXT Women's Champion defeated Slamovich at Slammiversary to win the title, becoming a double champion in the process.