Update On Killer Kelly's Status With TNA Wrestling

On Saturday evening, PWInsider reported that Killer Kelly had "finished up" with TNA after she and Masha Slamovich lost the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships at the March 8 Sacrifice pay-per-view. PWInsider also noted that with Kelly departing from the company, TNA was planning to start teasing a potential new tag team partner for Slamovich in the upcoming weeks. A new report has since provided an update on Kelly's status with TNA Wrestling, indicating that there has been a miscommunication.

According to Fightful Select, Kelly is not finished with TNA yet, as her current contract runs through August of 2025. While she is still with the promotion, Kelly will be taking some time off the road. As such, she is not factored into any of TNA's imminent creative plans. There is currently no word on how long Kelly is expected to be away from TNA programming.

Kelly's latest TNA run began in the summer of 2022, when she attacked two local wrestlers. Over the next year, Kelly feuded with the likes of Tasha Steelz, Taylor Wilde, and Masha Samovich. Despite having a fierce rivalry (that included a dog collar match), Slamovich and Kelly eventually joined forces to form a formidable tag team — MK Ultra. Together, Slamovich and Kelly claimed two reigns as TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions, the second of which recently ended at the aforementioned Sacrifice pay-per-view.

Following their loss to Dani Luna and Jody Threat at Sacrifice, Kelly was notably absent from TNA's television tapings in Philadelphia, which took place on March 22 and 23. Slamovich, however, was present, as she competed in a multi-woman match that will air on a future episode of "TNA iMPACT."