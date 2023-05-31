Impact Wrestling Announces Dog Collar Match For Against All Odds

Impact Wrestling continues to announce matches for Against All Odds on Friday, June 9. The latest match to be revealed is a Dog Collar match pitting Killer Kelly against Masha Slamovich. The two Knockouts have been engaged in an intense feud since April in the lead up to Rebellion. Slamovich joined Team Bully Ray and Kelly joined Team Tommy Dreamer for a Hardcore War match. Since then, they haven't stopped fighting.

BREAKING: The battle between @mashaslamovich and @Kelly_WP explodes in a DOG COLLAR MATCH at #AgainstAllOdds Friday, June 9th at 8PM ET on IMPACT+, FITE, and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders! pic.twitter.com/mEucpeDTD2 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 31, 2023

On the May 8 episode of "Impact," Slamovich pinned Kelly in a singles match, however Kelly kept her Killer Clutch applied during the pinfall and after the bell was called for. As a result, Slamovich passed out and Kelly was the one who walked out of the bout on her own two feet. Slamovich and Kelly then brawled again backstage on May 25, which carried over the next night at Under Siege. They continued fighting through the crowd before spilling into the ringside area. In the ring, Kelly choked Slamovich with a chain, prompting security to intervene.

Both Knockouts began rising up the ranks in 2022 with their own undefeated streaks. While Kelly was involved in a rivalry with Tasha Steelz, Slamovich had decimated most of the locker room until she earned her first Knockouts World Championship match against Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory in October. Grace emerged the victor and ended Slamovich's streak in the process. They battled again in a Last Knockout Standing match in November, but Grace retained again. Slamovich has had two contender's matches since then as she continues pursuing the division's top prize, currently held by Deonna Purrazzo.