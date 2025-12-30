Matt Hardy Offers More Information On Newly-Signed TNA Contract

To the surprise of very few, The Hardys won't be leaving TNA any time soon after Matt Hardy recently revealed the brothers had re-signed with the promotion. On the latest edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the wrestling veteran gave some more information about contract negotiations and what this new deal entailed. Hardy confirmed TNA's new TV deal with AMC played a big factor, and seemed excited for all the opportunities his new contract offered him and his brother Jeff.

"We had been talking about this for a while, and once we knew this new TV deal was almost together...once that contract was done, we knew where we were going, we knew there was going to be more money...this was our best choice," Hardy said. "It's going to allow us to do some other cool things that everyone will learn about in the future as well. It's going to be a little more than just TNA in some ways.

"It's going to be very cool, it's going to be very fun. Jeff and I were very happy. We love dealing with Carlos [Silva], Carlos has been very understanding. Negotiating with him was very, very easy. So we have this new TV deal. We're going to be locked in. And we're going to make a little more dinero, which is nice. And then have a little more say in some of the things I think we do."

On the latter point, Hardy confirmed the deal would give him and his brother more creative freedom, and allow Hardy to have a hand in other creative aspects of TNA's booking. He also suggested that more Hardy/WWE collaborations could be on the horizon.

"Well I mean, we are in a partnership with WWE," Hardy said. "So that means there is a possibility of maybe doing some WWE stuff as well, just because we are a WWE legacy act. So it's very cool that we have that relationship right now...that conversation is ongoing."

