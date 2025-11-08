Matt Hardy Details One Thing He And Brother Jeff Hardy Never Accomplished In WWE

Over the 30 years that Jeff and Matt Hardy have been wrestling together, they've managed to capture 25 titles in over 10 different promotions, with 9 of their tag team championship reigns occurring in WWE. Despite having one of the best tag team resumes under Vince McMahon's watch, The Hardys never held the gold longer than 63 days, and after their NXT Tag Team Championship reign came to an end just after two weeks, Matt explained that the company always believed he and Jeff could succeed without the titles.

"That's one thing I can say in WWE. There's never been a very long Hardy Boyz tag team title run. And that's probably because we don't need the titles," he explained on "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy." "We're out there doing our stuff. We're a legacy act. People are going to be behind us. They support us. You know, we're in a certain category where not a lot of wrestlers get to when it's all said and done, like evergreen over. So that's very cool. So us having the titles for a year isn't really going to change how much we're getting over. They can help some other team out a little more."

Despite always being willing to elevate younger talent, Matt admitted that having The Hardys win the TNA Tag Team Championships was a smart decision because it the promotion received more exposure with their names on the titles.

