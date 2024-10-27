The Hardys Win TNA Tag Titles For A Third Time In Bound For Glory 2024 PPV Main Event

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are once again TNA World Tag Team Champions, besting two other teams in a chaotic, violent main event.

The duo won their third TNA tag titles on Saturday in the main event of the company's Bound For Glory event in a three-way Full Metal Mayhem Match which saw the Wayne State Fieldhouse decked out in graphics reminiscent of Jeff Hardy's facepaint. The Full Metal Mayhem Match is essentially a Ladder Match, with the Hardy's rising above their competition, the team of Chris Bey and Ace Austin, as well as former TNA World Tag Team Champions Bryan Myers and Eddie Edwards, who were representing The System. The System had been champions since September's Victory Road event, where they dethroned Austin and Bey.

Matt and Jeff rejoined TNA earlier this year, after both men's contracts with AEW expired, with Matt first returning to TNA in April, soon followed by his brother in June. Matt has said the two returned to TNA to help give the next generation of tag teams a boost, as they are trying to maintain their "rockstar legends" aura while still delivering matches that can help the younger talent grow their name. Both men have been adamant that they want to give back in a way that veterans of their youth didn't.

The Hardys weren't the only ones to win gold on Saturday, as Masha Slamovich ended Jordynne Grace's 287-day reign as TNA Knockouts Champion at Boud For Glory, Slamovich's first reign with the title.

