Matt Hardy Explains His And Brother Jeff's Goal In TNA

Following their respective exits from All Elite Wrestling, Matt and Jeff Hardy are now reunited under the banner of TNA Wrestling, where they find themselves entangled in a feud with the TNA Tag Team Champions The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards). At the same time, ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) have made it clear that they too want the titles after losing them two weeks ago. Aside from winning more tag team gold, though, The Hardy Boyz are also aiming to elevate the younger generation of in-ring performers, such as ABC.

"We want to give back to the next generation," Matt told "Busted Open Radio." "Tommy [Dreamer] and crew at TNA, they've just been putting us in smart positions, situations where we can succeed, be successful, we can remain relevant and this rockstar legendary act, but still help other people continue to climb and let them beat the Hardys, let them you be competitive with the Hardys or let them hang with the Hardys, whatever the case is. That's important to us. When all of us were breaking in, the vets weren't too big on giving back to all the guys so much, so that has changed a lot. And that's something that's important to Jeff and I too."

Matt and Jeff Hardy began their wrestling careers in the early 1990s. In the years following, the two ascended through the independent circuit before landing official spots on the WWE roster in 1998. Fast forward 26 years, The Hardy Boyz are back in TNA for the third time, each, with a laundry list of tag team title reigns to their names.

