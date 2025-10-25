WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results 10/25 - Five Championships On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" Halloween Havoc on October 25, 2025, coming to you live from the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona at a special start time of 7 PM ET!

Ricky Saints will be putting the NXT Championship on the line for the first time on television since dethroning Oba Femi at "NXT" No Mercy on September 27 as he defends against Trick Williams. Tensions between Saints and Williams have been meteorically on the rise since Saints walked out on Team "NXT" during their Men's Survivor Series Match against Team TNA at "NXT" Showdown on October 7, culminating this past Tuesday on "NXT" during a contract signing that ended with Saints sending Williams through the table.

Four other championships will be on the line tonight, as Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence will be putting the NXT Women's Championship on the line against The Culling's Tatum Paxley. Not only did Paxley secure her spot in tonight's match when she won a Number One Contenders Battle Royal on the October 14 edition of "NXT", but herself and her stablemate Izzi Dame came up short to Jayne and her stablemate Lainey Reid on Tuesday.

Speaking of Tuesday, Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca revealed that she would be unable to defend her title against Blake Monroe tonight after had sustained an injury on the October 17 episode of "SmackDown" during a match in which she and her tag team partner Zaria unsuccessfully challenged Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While Monroe pushed for "NXT" General Manager Ava to call off the match, Zaria stepped in and will be defending the Women's North American Championship against Monroe in place of Ruca.

TNA Wrestling stars Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero will be making their return to WWE as they defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against former titleholders and DarkState members Osiris Griffin and Dion Lennox in a Broken Rules Match. Broken Matt and Brother Nero (as Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) dethroned DarkState as NXT Tag Team Championship at Showdown in a Winners Take All Match in which they also put their TNA World Tag Team Championship on the line.

AAA star El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. will also be challenging Ethan Page for his North American Championship in a Day Of The Dead Match. Page has called out Wagner Jr. over the course of the past few weeks after he was unsuccessful in dethroning him as AAA Latin American Champion during a Four-Way Match that also involved JD McDonagh and Dragon Lee, with Wagner Jr. later revealing the stipulation for tonight's match on the October 14 episode of "NXT".

Additionally, Je'Von Evans and TNA X-Divison Champion Leon Slater will be joining forces with one another to take on AAA stars La Parka and Mr. Iguana after the latter two men confronted the former two men during a post match verbal exchange that took place after Slater retained his title against Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo on Tuesday.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater make their way to the ring. La Parka and Mr. Iguana follow.