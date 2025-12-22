Matt Hardy Clarifies TNA Contract Status

After signing a one-year deal with TNA in late 2024, The Hardys proved to be one of the hottest teams in professional wrestling this year by capturing both the TNA and WWE NXT World Tag Team Championships, while also defeating duos such as The Nemeths and Team 3D. That said, at the beginning of December, the wrestling world started to question if The Hardys would re-sign with their contracts set to expire, but ahead of TNA beginning their multi-year TV deal with AMC next month, their future with the company was revealed.

On Monday, Matt Hardy took to social media to share that he and Jeff have re-signed with TNA after crediting the "Mike & JD Show" for highlighting their wrestling career on a recent podcast episode.

"This chat was a fun dive into myself & @JEFFHARDYBRAND's brotherly relationship as well as a discussion about the Hardys' effect on @ThisIsTNA's business at 44:40.. Thanks for a very compelling combo, @MikeGilbert311. BTW, we've been re-signed for a while. Merry Christmas, guys!"

The Hardys just surpassed 150 days as TNA World Tag Team Champions, and with the company looking to stack its first show on AMC, they will likely continue to hold the titles into the new year. The first "iMPACT!" on AMC will take place at the Curtis Caldwell Center in Garland, Texas on January 15, with the weekly show expected to keep its original run time of two hours from 9 p.m to 11 p.m.