TNA Reportedly Wants WWE Main Roster Star To Wrestle On AMC Debut

After several months of ongoing speculation, TNA officially announced a new multi-year media rights deal for its flagship program "iMPACT," which will begin broadcasting on AMC starting on January 15, 2026. The first episode part of the new agreement will be held live at the Curtis Caldwell Center in Garland, Texas, and in a new report by the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," TNA is interested in booking one of WWE's biggest stars for the show.

According to Dave Meltzer, a WWE source has indicated that TNA wants AJ Styles to compete on the first episode of "iMPACT" on AMC, in hopes of delivering a strong rating for the inaugural show. Last month, Styles voiced that he would love to wrestle in TNA before the end of his in-ring career, and stepping inside the ropes on January 15 would mark the first time he's competed for the promotion since 2013. WWE allowed Styles to make a non-wrestling appearance at TNA Slammiversary on July 20, but did not grant him the opportunity to wrestle on the show.

Meltzer added that a potential opponent for Styles could be Frankie Kazarian, the current TNA World Champion, who fought "The Phenomenal One" on multiple occasions and was signed to the promotion at the same time as him during the 2000s. In addition to TNA moving to AMC, the show's name will officially be changed to "Thursday Night iMPACT," though the program will remain two hours from 9 p.m to 11 p.m. The show will also be available to stream on AMC+.