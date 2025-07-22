Backstage Details On TNA Slammiversary Including Updates On Several Banged Up Stars

This past week's Slammiversary pay-per-view was a landmark event for TNA Wrestling, as it drew the largest audience in North America in the promotion's history. The show featured several hard-hitting matches, and some stars came out worse for wear and had battle scars from the show.

At the show, AJ Francis teamed up with KC Navarro in the four-way tag team ladder match, where he had a scary spot. "Fightful Select" has reported that Francis informed them that he was okay after the fall, while another former WWE star, Mustafa Ali, was also fine after his fall in his match with Cedric Alexander. Moose defended his TNA X Division Championship at the show against Leon Slater but lost the title, and he was reportedly sore after the match, experiencing pain in his back and hip following a spot on the ring apron.

Slammiversary also saw the return of AJ Styles to TNA programming for the first time in over a decade, and the WWE star was interacting with talent backstage throughout the show. Styles appeared following the Slater-Moose match, and gave the new X-Division Champion the rub in what could be his last appearance in TNA.

Another title change that happened at the show is the TNA World Tag Team titles as the Hardy Boyz prevailed in the four-way tag team ladder match, defeating Francis and KC Navarro, The Nemeths, and The Rascalz. The veteran stars reportedly signed autographs late into the night, with Matt Hardy himself confirming that they continued until 3 a.m.

One surprise addition to the Slammiversary card was 4th Rope Wrestling's Ropebreakers faction, who appeared on the pre-show, with "Fightful" reporting that the trio is not signed to TNA. The main event of Slammiversary saw Trick Williams retain the TNA World title, which was a surprise to many, but the booking was reportedly decided during the week.