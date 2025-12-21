Update On Hardy Boys' TNA Status Ahead Of AMC Premiere

In late 2024, Matt and Jeff Hardy each locked in a one-year deal with TNA Wrestling that would carry them into the end of 2025. With it now being December 2025, fans of the pair have naturally raised questions about their contract statuses heading into 2026, where TNA is set to begin a new era on AMC.

According to Fightful Select, TNA officials are aiming to sign The Hardy Boyz to a new, more long-term contract. As of this moment, no deal has been inked between the parties, though Matt and Jeff are each reportedly expected to sign one within the forthcoming weeks.

Upon their return to TNA in 2024, Matt and Jeff initially worked without contracts, instead opting to operate under handshake agreements with the company. After consistently feeling fulfilled and properly utilized by TNA, however, the legendary brothers agreed to sign formal deals that would stretch from December 2024 until December 2025.

The Hardy Boyz currently reign as the TNA World Tag Team Champions, having reclaimed the titles in a four-way ladder match at TNA Slammiversary. Since then, the duo have successfully defended them against The Rascalz, Ryan and Nic Nemeth, High Ryze, and their famous rival, The Dudleys.

Elsewhere in TNA, several talents are reportedly being offered fresh short–term deals, with many of them being three months in length. Former TNA International Champion Steve Maclin and former Digital Media Champion AJ Francis are amongst those in line for short-term deals, with both believed to have recently agreed to them.