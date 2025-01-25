Matt Hardy Reveals How He And Jeff Ended Up Signing New Deal With TNA Wrestling

For several months, Matt and Jeff Hardy operated on a handshake agreement with TNA Wrestling, meaning they were technically free agents. In late-November, however, The Hardy Boyz confirmed they had locked in a formal, one-year deal with the company, which made them official roster members. During a recent interview with TV Insider, Matt detailed the path that led them to inking a contract with TNA, where they currently reside as TNA Tag Team Champions.

"It all started with a call from Tommy Dreamer just a couple of days before the Rebellion show where I jumped in the ring and left Moose laying," Matt said. "We were working on a handshake deal. My original plan was to work through June 15 building to a world title match with Moose. If nothing worked out beyond that, I'll have a great match with him."

While Matt initially intended to end this TNA stint around the time of TNA Against All Odds, the timing of Jeff's AEW contract expiration changed things, as it allowed for him to return to TNA and simultaneously reunite with Matt. From there, The Hardy Boyz moved into programs with tag teams like ABC, The System, and First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro), the latter of whom gave Jeff a confidence booster. At TNA Bound For Glory, the in-ring veterans outlasted ABC and The System to win the TNA Tag Team Championships.

"Jeff and I have enjoyed our time in TNA," Matt said. "The way they were utilizing felt really good. They were putting us in a position to succeed, which is something we haven't had in a while. Jeff and I said, 'If you want to do another deal, we'd be up to doing it.' Then in November, we worked on a year-long deal from December to December."