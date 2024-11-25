Backstage News On Whether Matt & Jeff Hardy Are Working Under TNA Wrestling Contract

Jeff and Matt Hardy have found success wrestling alongside each other in TNA Wrestling after choosing not to resign with AEW earlier this year. This past October, The Hardys were able to capture the TNA World Tag Team Championships in a Full Metal Mayhem match at Bound For Glory, marking the 21st time that Jeff and Matt won gold together as a duo. Despite their recent success, there has continued to be further speculation toward the Hardy Boyz contract status and if they had chosen to sign with TNA.

According to Fightful Select, Matt and Jeff are technically free agents working without a contract. However, TNA officials trust them to remain with the promotion while they still hold the championships, and they aren't worried about them taking the gold elsewhere.

Although The Hardys seem content with their current roles in TNA, it's hard to imagine the eight-time WWE Tag Team Champions not entertaining the idea of appearing on "WWE NXT" or in the upcoming 2025 Royal Rumble. This is possible due to the number of TNA stars who have been featured on the developmental brand this year. Furthermore, Matt Hardy has claimed that they want to win the NXT Tag Team Titles, so never say never. The Hardys next TNA matchup will be against The Rascalz and KUSHIDA when they team alongside Ace Austin at TNA Turning Point.

