Hardy Boyz Contract Status Following TNA Return

Mere hours after his AEW contract expired, Jeff Hardy shocked the world as he returned to TNA Wrestling at Against All Odds to defend his family and allies from Moose and his System minions. Fans may have interpreted "The Charismatic Enigma"'s return to the TNA ring as an indicator of his new contract status, but according to "Fightful Select," it seems both Hardys — Jeff and Matt — are currently free agents.

Advertisement

Jeff's intention to depart from AEW hit news cycles earlier this month, with the news that his deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion was set to expire in mid-June. It has been reported that people within TNA suspected Jeff would join his brother and family in their promotion, but were not explicitly told before Friday's event, despite plans to bring him to TNA allegedly being placed even before his AEW contract expired.

Matt's AEW contract expired in April, and while there were rumors of the "Broken" Hardy returning to WWE to contribute to the soon-to-debut Wyatt 6 faction, he ultimately returned to TNA on an initially short-term deal that has since expanded. Despite the additional dates and matches on Matt's short-term deal, "Fightful Select" has reported that both men are currently working in TNA without a contract.

Advertisement

As of writing, there is no information as to whether they intend to sign long-term deals with TNA. There have also been no reports of extended talks between either Hardy and AEW. The two are reportedly considered to be "open" to working together in the future, but there have been no conversations past that.

TNA officials were "very happy" with The Hardys' post-show speech, which also included AAA Mega Champion Nic Nemeth (formerly known as WWE's Dolph Ziggler) and the viral Joe Hendry. Whether this backstage satisfaction will lead to a long-term deal between either or both Hardys is currently unclear.