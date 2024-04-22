Matt Hardy Discusses Rumored New Wyatt-Themed WWE Faction, Possibly Participating

Ever since teasers for an imminent Bo Dallas return emerged in early April 2024, the wrestling world has speculated about a potential extension of the late Bray Wyatt's creative legacy. Some have speculated that Dallas' return could lead to the emergence of the "Wyatt 6," a planned-but-never-debuted faction of Wyatt-aligned Superstars.

Advertisement

On "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy", Matt Hardy — who himself worked with the late Wyatt from late 2017 to September 2018 — spoke about a potential "Wyatt 6" faction.

"I feel like Windham could have turned the Wyatt 6 into something very special. Very creative guy, very passionate," Hardy praised. "But just now, considering Bray's awful and terrible passing, I feel like, in memory of Bray, the Wyatt 6 has a chance to do really good, and I think having people in it [involved] in it that were close to him, that are really motivated to carry on his legacy, really motivated to honor him ... pay homage to him as time goes forward. I feel like it can be very successful, especially if it is done in the right way."

Advertisement

After feuding in 2017, Hardy teamed with Wyatt for approximately six months in 2018 as The Deleters of Worlds, and they won the "Raw" Tag Team Championships. The former AEW star expressed an enthusiastic interest in participating in the Wyatt 6.

"Yeah, I mean, any time I have the opportunity to do 'Broken' Matt Hardy, that's appealing to me," Hardy said. "I'm much more open and willing, I think, to do 'Broken' Matt Hardy than to do regular Matt Hardy, at this stage of the game."