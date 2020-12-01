During a recent installment of the Hall Of Fame Podcast with Booker T, Booker spent a majority of the episode discussing Survivor Series 2020. The former World Champion appeared during the final segment of the evening in which WWE paid homage to the 30 year career of the legendary "Phenom", The Undertaker.

Booker and many other stars from Undertaker's past entered the ring just before The Undertaker, himself made his way out into the arena, but those other legends were nowhere to be seen during the remainder of the segment. Booker argues that anything that was said apart from Undertaker's farewell address may have taken away from the overall meaning of the night.

"I look at it a little bit different, man. We were just there to be there for that moment for the Undertaker," Booker explained. "That moment wasn't for us, it was for the Undertaker; it was for him. I think that anything that we would have said could have overshadowed what he said, because we know the Undertaker - he's not going to talk a whole lot. And one thing you don't want to do is give a bunch of old wrestlers a microphone. We would have been out there all night."

Booker also noted how special it was for him to be invited to Survivor Series to partake in the final segment of the night. He admits that because he wasn't associated with WWE until after the Monday Night Wars, he felt like there may be somewhat less of a bond there with 'Taker. However, he also points out how much his relationship with Undertaker has evolved outside of the ring throughout their careers.

"I must say, I really was honored. I felt a certain way because there again, I don't know, you never know where you stand until something like that happens with someone. I know me and 'Taker, man, we're really good friends. Of course, a lot of people know that," Booker said. "I mean, we've broke bread together, I've stayed at his house before, we play golf together, you know what I mean? So, we're really, really tight, but I was not like an original WWE guy; I wasn't one of those guys that was in there in the war, fighting with WCW, and I always felt like the WWE guys had more of a bond than a WCW guy coming in bonding, you know? It's kind of like an outsider a little bit. But when something like [this Survivor Series] happens, you go, 'Wow, that's pretty cool.' I was definitely called and asked to be a part of it - to be a part of that group.

"I've said that before, and I talk to the young guys about this, about being a champion in the ring and being a champion outside of the ring all the time," he continued. "That's what I try to bring to the dance, that's what I try to go out there and do, and I always said I wanted my name to reign with the best wrestlers in the world when this thing was all over with. And when you look at the guys that were in that ring - Shawn Michaels, Triple H, "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, Godwinns, Mick Foley, big Nash - it's a hell of a group of talent."

For Booker, his favorite part of Undertaker's farewell is when Paul Bearer appeared in a hologram, holding up the classic urn as the "Phenom" bowed down in his signature pose. He compared it to how important it felt to honor the legacy of Sherri Martel when he was being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"It's just like for me, the one the thing I needed at the Hall of Fame Ceremony was my brother and a photo of Sherri Martel. I needed that photo behind us just so I could pay my respects to Sherri Martel and her being that legitimizer, that one that made us real. People looked at us totally different from when Sherri Martel was in a place with us," Booker said. "And I'm sure Paul Bearer, man, we've got to give Paul Bearer his props.

"That guy was a legendary figure in the business. He really-- people need to do their research and go in-depth, and really understand what Paul Bearer really did to the business. He wasn't just a character, he was a guy that contributed more in so many ways behind the scenes than one would know... To appreciate it and give Paul those props, it was awesome. That was the best part of the whole thing for me, was having Paul Bearer just there with the urn. It just made me feel good."

It has become a highly debated topic whether this is truly the last time we see The Undertaker, but for Booker, he personally thinks that this should be a final send-off. He explained just how special of a finale it would be to have The Boneyard Match from WrestleMania 36 be the final chapter in the Undertaker's legacy.

"I really think it is [his real send-off]. I think it should be, especially coming off of perhaps the one thing that is going to be hard for anyone to top going forward - and that's including himself - and that's the Boneyard Match," Booker stated. "I feel like there really is no better time to say 'farewell' than leaving them with a movie they can watch for the rest of their lives at the same time. And it's like, 'You going to watch it the way I've done it since the beginning.' You're going to be able to watch the Undertaker go out there and be the American Badass, the Undertaker all-in-one. So, I just think it's a great way to walk away. I really don't think he's going to be able to top that, that farewell Boneyard Match."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Booker T's Hall Of Fame Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.