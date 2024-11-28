Update On The TNA Contract Status Of Matt & Jeff Hardy

The Hardys have been back in TNA for much of 2024, but initial reports indicated that the duo were working on handshake agreements with the promotion. In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Matt Hardy confirmed the brothers are now signed to TNA after a tryout period.

"We worked on a handshake deal all the way through to winning the titles and having the titles for a month," Hardy told the publication. "So it's been a great relationship with trust between us and TNA management. Everything they've said they were going to do, they followed through with. Everything we said we were going to do, we followed through with. It just feels right."

Fightful Select later confirmed that the Hardys are signed to one-year deals at the moment, which will see them in TNA until November of next year. They will also be allowed to work independent dates. Matt came back to the company first, following the end of his deal with AEW, with Jeff following just a matter of months later.

"Jeff is really enjoying this run in TNA," Matt told SI. "He's feeling confident. Last week, we were in Fayetteville, NC, where we first won our first major set of world tag team titles, which was in July 1999."

Matt says that they've not only enjoyed working with the TNA talent but have also been thrilled with the response from the TNA audience, feeling their enthusiasm has turned back the clocks for the legendary tag team.

"It's like we turned back time. Everything's clicking," Matt gushed. "We're very happy with what we're doing there, and we want to do what we can to help build TNA back into one of the top brands in pro wrestling."