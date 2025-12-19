Backstage Update On Short-Term TNA Talent Contracts

December is proving to be a busy month for TNA Wrestling as the company prepares for its AMC debut, while also handling several contract negotiations with talent. On the contract side, TNA is reportedly putting together a number of new short-term deals, with many of them spanning three months in length.

According to Fightful Select, TNA seems to have made progress with at least two talents, that being former International Champion Steve Maclin and former Digital Media Champion AJ Francis. Both Maclin and Francis are believed to have agreed to new contracts with TNA, though Francis hasn't formally put pen to paper on his yet. The exact duration of these two possible new deals has yet to be known as well.

Meanwhile, the outlet indicates that neither Jake Something nor Zachary Wentz had signed fresh deals with TNA as of December 19. Both of their existing contracts are said to be expiring by the end of 2025.

Wentz currently serves as a member of The Rascalz alongside Trey Miguel, Myron Reed, and Dezmond Xavier (previously known as Wes Lee in WWE). Xavier has reportedly been working for TNA without a contract since he returned to the promotion last month. In the case of Reed, he too has technically been operating as a free agent, but in recent weeks, he and TNA officials have begun discussions about a possible agreement.

Jake Something has been a regular fixture for TNA since the summer of 2023. He has yet to win any sort of championship gold in the company, however.