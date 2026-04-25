AEW Collision Results 4/25 - Two Titles On The Line, Jericho Teams With Hurt Syndicate

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza" on April 25, 2026, coming to you from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon!

Last week, The Dogs attacked The Bucks and The Rascalz. Tonight, the latter will take on the former along with the Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia).

"Jungle" Jack Perry made an open challenge for his National Championship to anyone in the Don Callis Family. El Clon answered and they'll face off tonight. More DCF members will be in action as Lance Archer, Andrade, and Hechicero challenge The Conglomeration for the Trios titles.

Persephone has had enough of the Triangle of Madness and offered Alex Windsor her services as they take on Thekla and Skye Blue tonight. Kris Statlander will also be in action.

On "Dynamite", Ricochet challenged Chris Jericho to find someone who liked him enough to team up with. Jericho said he didn't need any friends, just people who hated Ricochet as much as he did. He'll team up with the Hurt Syndicate to take on The Demand.

RUSH will take on Adam Priest.

Adam Copeland challenged FTR to a New York Street Fight and added a stipulation that if they lose, C+C will never team up again. Tonight, FTR gives their response.