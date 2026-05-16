Six-Woman Tag Team Match Added To Upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

A new match has been added to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, set for May 23 from Fort Wayne, Indiana. After a tag match ended in disqualification thanks to former WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, it will be Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab to take on current Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss.

After Flair and Bliss faced off against B-Fab and Michin, only for the match to end in DQ when Cargill pulled Bliss from the ring as she attempted a pin, Flair and Bliss argued over if they still needed help from Ripley, who wasn't on the show, to even the odds against the group, as well as Fatal Influence. As they argued, Bliss said she "had an idea," and walked off, and later, commentary announced the six-woman tag was official for Saturday Night's Main Event.

Also announced for the Peacock special is an Intercontinental Championship match pitting Penta against Ethan Page. World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory will also defend their gold against the Street Profit's Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.