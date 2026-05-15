R-Truth Supposedly Not Cleared To Compete, Pulled From Advertised WWE SmackDown Match

One half of the WWE Tag Team Champions, R-Truth, is reportedly not cleared to compete, and has been pulled from Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown." Truth and Damian Priest were previously set to face Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga.

According to "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis on X (formerly Twitter), Truth is not medically cleared to compete, so Priest will take on Tama Tonga in a singles match. Aldis did not elaborate on Truth's injury. Priest and Truth last defended their titles on the May 1 episode against Fraxiom, and Priest was defeated by Talla Tonga last week.

As noted by PWInsider, as well as Cory Hays, formerly of BodySlam, the previous graphic for the tag match featured Priest and Truth going up against Tama Tonga and the released JC Mateo. Mateo and Tanga Loa's departures from WWE were reported alongside Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston's on May 2. The graphic is likely old, as Priest and Truth defeated Mateo and Tama Tonga on the April 24 edition of the show.

Also announced for "SmackDown" on Friday is a segment where GUNTHER must decide if he wants to join the brand to challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Former WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill is set to address WWE fans, and United States Champion Trick Williams is set to return to his alma mater, the University of South Carolina, for a victory celebration. Elsewhere on the show, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will face off against Michin and B-Fab.