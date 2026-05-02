Damian Priest & R-Truth Defeat Fraxiom, Win Fourth WWE Tag Title Defense On SmackDown

Damian Priest and R-Truth defeated FrAxiom to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship during "WWE SmackDown."

The match was made during the show after Priest misread a conversation between Truth, Axiom, and Nathan Frazer, challenging them to a title match as he believed that's what they were discussing. Only, he went on to find out they were discussing taxes, but FrAxiom didn't hesitate to accept the challenge when it had been made.

Priest wound up making a point of the impromptu challengers to win the match, planting Frazer with South of Heaven and Razor's Edge to Axiom to get the winning pinfall. FrAxiom had threatened to take the titles, with Truth hitting the shoulder tackles, five-knuckle shuffle, and setting up for an Attitude Adjustment; he was distracted by Axiom, allowing Frazer to roll him up for the closest of two-counts.

When all was said and done after the match, Talla Tonga emerged to drop both members of FrAxiom followed by Priest and Truth. Solo Sikoa was barking those orders and went on to join Talla in the ring. Priest and Truth dethroned JC Mateo and Tama Tonga of the MFTs in March, having since retained the titles against Miz and Kit Wilson, Grayson Waller and Kofi Kingston, and then the MFTs once again before getting to this week's bout with FrAxiom.