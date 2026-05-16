AEW Women's World Champion Thekla Explains Why Tony Khan's Company Is A 'Perfect Fit'

Not since Mariah May has a woman walked into AEW and risen up the ranks like Thekla has. Still less than a year into her AEW tenure, "The Toxic Spider" is already among the top stars in AEW's women's division, forming the Triangle of Madness with Julia Hart and Skye Blue, winning the AEW Women's World Championship from Kris Statlander in February, and even signing a brand new extension with AEW just a few weeks ago.

In an interview with TMZ Sports' "Inside the Ring," Thekla talked about life in AEW, from becoming close backstage with Hart, Blue, and Megan Bayne to her quick adjustment to AEW when she first joined last year. When she was later asked about re-signing with AEW and what helped her make the decision, Thekla stated that the vibe of the promotion, from her boss Tony Khan to the rest of the women's locker room, just made it the natural place for her to ply her craft.

"I think AEW is the perfect fit for me," Thekla said. "So when bossman asked me, it's like 'Hey, would you mind staying with us for a little longer than we originally said?', I was like 'Yeah! If the circumstances are right and allow it for me to, you know, feel lucrative enough, I definitely thinking that could be a very cute idea.'

"It's great, honestly, a no brainer. I love TK, I love working with him, and I love his energy backstage. And all the girls are nice, the locker room is quiet and peaceful, and I love my job. It's cute. I don't need to...I don't think the grass is greener anywhere else, because I'm sitting in the f*****g garden, you know?"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Inside the Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription