Thekla Out-Straps Kris Statlander To Win AEW Women's World Title

Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" was full of surprises, but Thekla's success over the dominant Kris Statlander sent shockwaves throughout Ontario. Thekla and Statlander's Strap match main event was anyone's game, but after interference from The Sisters of Sin, "The Toxic Spider" walked out of California as the new AEW Women's World Champion.

Statlander hit the ground running at the beginning of the match, with Statlander utilizing the strap to drag Thekla around the ring. A trip to the outside allowed the challenger to stage an early comeback attempt, but the champion weathered the storm to absolutely overwhelm her opponent. Thekla first started to gain steam when she used the strap to send Statlander face-first into the steps, causing blood to begin gushing from her face.

Statlander continued to fight, but even after a Powerslam and a high-risk trip to the top rope, Thekla refused to yield. Statlander nearly had the match won following a Tombstone Piledriver, but the appearance of Skye Blue on the apron and Julia Hart in the ring spelled the beginning of the end for the champion. While Statlander managed to fight both Blue and Hart off with the strap, Statlander's lapse in concentration allowed for Thekla to gear up for a devastating Spear-Stomp combo. With blood gushing from her head, Statlander failed to kick out of the following pinfall, and Thekla traded in her gory leather strap for AEW gold.

Thekla's celebration came in the form of a post-match beatdown by the Sisters of Sin. Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor quickly arrived to make the save, but the damage was done. Statlander had lost her title, 145 days after she won it in her own upset victory over former four-time AEW Women's World Champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm.

As of writing, no new challengers have claimed their shot at Thekla's title.