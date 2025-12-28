Kris Statlander Beats Jamie Hayter At AEW Worlds End To Continue World Title Reign

Kris Statlander defeated Jamie Hayter to retain the AEW Women's World Championship at Worlds End.

Hayter was challenging for the title she had lost through injury in 2023, having been a part of the four-way at All Out which saw Statlander dethrone Toni Storm as champion. And the challenger took it to the champion from the opening bell, with the action quickly spilling to the outside and incorporating the steel steps and announcer's desk. Statlander fought back and got back into the ring before the bout descended into a battle of stiff strikes and slams.

Statlander fired a stiff right hand, responded with a very audible chop across the chest, and thus begun the fight – which Hayter appeared to be getting the better of for a short while; Hayter leveled Statlander with lariats and looked for her signature Hayterade ripcord lariat to no avail, catching her for multiple near-falls but never quite getting that final killing blow. Statlander responded by adopting the Hayterade for herself, getting a near-fall, before Hayter reversed an attempted piledriver to hit Statlander's own Big Bang Theory, once again for a near-fall.

Each competitor got back to their feet in a respective corner for the closing stretch, running at one another, Statlander looking for the discus lariat but getting caught with a simple clothesline. However, as Hayter sought to close the match Statlander caught her in an impromptu Big Bang Theory for the winning pinfall, retaining the title for the fourth time this reign.