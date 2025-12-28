AEW Worlds End Results 12/27 - AEW World Championship Four-Way, 2025 Continental Classic Semifinals & Finals
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Worlds End on December 27, 2025, coming to you live from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois!
Samoa Joe of The Opps will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Eddie Kingston at "AEW Dynamite" Winter Is Coming on December 10 as he defends against Swerve Strickland, MJF, and "Hangman" Adam Page in a Four-Way Match. Page has been looking to regain the AEW World Championship since Page dethroned him as titleholder at AEW Full Gear and Strickland has made it clear he's had his eye on the title since making his subsequent return after Page's loss at the November 22 pay-per-view. MJF joined the fold during the "Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" Holiday Bash special on December 17 when he cashed in his contract he'd won during the Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In back in July for a guaranteed AEW World Championship match, confronting Joe, Page, and Strickland during a verbal altercation between all three men.
The 2025 Continental Classic will be coming to an end tonight, as the winner of the Blue League Konosuke Takeshita takes on the runner up of the Blue League, his Don Callis Family stablemate, and reigning Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a semifinals match. On the other side of the bracket, the winner of the Gold League and Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher will be squaring off with the leader of The Death Riders and Blue League runner-up Jon Moxley in another semifinals match. Not only will the winners of both semifinals matches take on one another in a finals match later tonight and a new Continental Champion be crowned if Okada loses at all, but Takeshita earned a total of 13 points while Okada, Fletcher, and Moxley all earned 9 points.
Kris Statlander will be putting the AEW Women's World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Mercedes Mone at Full Gear as she defends against Jamie Hayter. While Hayter has had her eye on the AEW Women's World Championship over the course of the past few weeks, she joined forces with Statlander to score a victory against Skye Blue and Julia Hart during the "Collision" Winter Is Coming special on December 13.
Babes of Wrath's Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron will be putting the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since defeating Timeless Love Bombs at the "Dynamite" Winter Is Coming special to become the inaugural titleholders as they defend against multi-champion Mercedes Mone and longtime Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena. Not only did Babes of Wrath defeat Mone and Athena in the quarterfinals of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship on their path to winning the title, but the four women met one another in the ring once again at the "Dynamite" and "Collision" Holiday Bash special when Mone, Athena, Megan Bayne, and Marina Shafir of The Death Riders scored a win against Babes of Wrath and Timeless Love Bombs.
Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson will be challenging FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a Chicago Street Fight. Tensions between Harwood, Wheeler, Austin and Robinson date back to the November 27 episode of "Collision", with the former two men retaining their title against the latter two men in a regular title match at Holiday Bash.
Additionally, Gabe Kidd will be competing in an AEW ring for the first time since himself, the aforementioned Moxley, Moxley's Death Riders stablemate Claudio Castagnoli, and The Young Bucks came up short to Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Darby Allin at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on August 24 when he goes head-to-head with Allin.
We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness greet audiences at home as Maya World and Hyan make their way to the ring. Sisters of Sin follow.
Sisters of Sin vs. Maya World and Hyan (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
Hyena and Skye Blue begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Julia Hart tags in and delivers a double flapjack to Hyan with Blue. World pulls Blue out of the ring and sends her crashing into the ring apron face first as Hyan connects with a leg drop on Hart and pins her. Hart kicks out.
World tags in and looks to land a dive through the middle rope on Blue as Hyan looks to do the same to Hart. Blue and Hart intercept World and Hyan, then land double twisting neckbreakers on them off the ring apron. Hart then dumps Hyan back in the ring and pins her, but Hyan kicks out.
Hart sends Hyan's head repeatedly bouncing off the mat, then whips her into the corner and lands a clothesline on her. Blue tags in, but Hyan catches her with a vertical suplex and runs her over with a boot. World and Hart tag in, and World runs over Hart with a double back elbow. She follows it up with a double stomp to her midsection and pins her, but Hart kicks out.
Hyan tags in and Hart sends World crashing out of the ring. She catches Hyan with a boot and tags in Blue. Blue levels Hyan with a superkick, then exchanges forearms with World before She follows it up with a Code Blue to Hyan and pins her, but World breaks the fall. Hart and Blue then rock Hyan with double superkicks and follow it up with an assisted flatliner for the win.
Winners: Sisters of Sin
Grizzled Young Veterans then make their way to the ring. Eddie Kingston follows.
Eddie Kingston vs. Zack Gibson (w/ James Drake) (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
The bell rings and Kingston wastes no time going after Gibson and Drake. He clotheslines Drake out of the ring and levels Gibson with a back elbow, but Gibson sends Kingston crashing into the corner and fires off right hands on him. Kingston rocks Gibson with a headbutt and fires off a chop on him, but Drake grabs Kingston's ankle.
Kingston slides out of the ring and goes after Drake, but Gibson flies out of the ring through the ropes to level him and dumps him back inside. He fires off more right hands on him in the corner and jams his boot into his face, then jams his fingers into his face.
Kingston and Gibson exchange right hands with one another, but Kingston fires off rapid fire chops on Gibson. Gibson responds with a codebreaker from Kingston and gets in his face as he slaps him, but Kingston gets fired up and unleashes a series of strikes on Gibson. He follows it up with a DDT to him for the win.
Winner: Eddie Kingston
After the match, Drake immediately goes after Kingston. Kingston tries fighting off Drake, but Drake uses his own scarf to choke Kingston and Gibson follows suit. Ortiz's music hits and he runs down to the ring with the loaded sock in hand to come to Kingston's aid.
Rocky Romero and Mark Davis then make their way to the ring. Bandido, Mascara Dorada, and Alex Abrahantes follow.
Rocky Romero and Mark Davis vs. Bandido and Mascara Dorada (w/ Alex Abrahantes) (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
Mark Davis and Bandido begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Davis lands a running senton on Bandido and pins him, but Bandido kicks out. Romero then tags in, but Dorada flies through the middle rope on the outside. Davis intercepts him and gets him on his shoulder, and Romero delivers a kick to him off the apron. Bandido then takes out Davis with a hurricanrana.
Romero delivers a shotgun dropkick to Bandido back in the ring, then tags in Davis. He looks to land a running senton on Dorada, but Dorada moves out of the way and tags in Bandido. Bandido delivers a moonsault off the middle rope as Dorada holds Davis and Romero in place.
Davis rocks Bandido with a kick to his face, and Romero follows it up with a standing sliced bread. He goes for a pin, but Bandido kicks out. Dorada delivers a hurricanrana to Davis to send him crashing out of the ring, then delivers a modified GTS to Romero. Dorada follows it up with a moonsault to him off the top rope, and Bandido then assists him in landing a Tornillo on Davis over the top rope on the outside. Back in the ring, Bandido delivers the 21 Plex to Romero and pins him for the win.
Winners: Bandido and Mascara Dorada
After the match, a brief video airs announcing that El Clon will be coming to "Collision" in January 2026.
Jurassic Express and JetSpeed then make their way to the ring.
Jurassic Express and JetSpeed vs. The Demand and Josh Alexander
The Demand blindsides Jurassic Express from behind on the entrance ramp, and Ricochet sends "Speedball" Mike Bailey crashing into the barricade. Kaun lands a running cutter on Jack Perry on the entrance ramp, then carries Luchasaurus to the back along with Toa Liona as Alexander joins Ricochet on the outside. Speedball and Kevin Knight then fly over the top rope to level Alexander and Ricochet on the outside.
Speedball and Knight dump Alexander in the ring and run him over with a double boot, then clothesline him out of the ring. They use Ricochet to land a Tornillo on Gates of Agony and Alexander on the outside when Ricochet charges at them.
Knight delivers a standing UFO Splash to Alexander in the ring and tags in Speedball. Kaun tags in and continues wearing down Speedball before Liona tags in and follows suit. Ricochet tags in and wrenches back on Speedball's face before Kaun tags back in and fires off forearms on Speedball in the corner. He fires off stomps on him, but Perry tags in and levels Kaun and Liona. He dumps Liona onto the apron and lands a jawbreaker on him using the top rope when Liona grabs onto him, then runs over Ricochet with a clothesline and spikes Alexander (who has tagged in) with a DDT.
Perry pins Alexander, but Kaun breaks the fall. Ricochet then tags in and delivers a running moonsault to Perry. He goes for a pin, but JetSpeed breaks the fall. Perry then rolls up Ricochet twice, but Ricochet kicks out both times and calls for the Spirit Gun. Luchasaurus reemerges at ringside with his shoulder taped up, levelling Kaun and Alexander on the entrance ramp with a pair of clotheslines.
Luchasaurus connects with a chokeslam, then tags in Perry. Luchasaurus then assists Perry in delivering a running forearm to Ricochet for the win.
Winners: Jurassic Express and JetSpeed
We are live on the main show! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Bryan Danielson greet audiences at home as Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita then make their way to the ring. Don Callis takes a seat at the announce desk.
Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a Semifinals Match for the 2025 Continental Classic
The bell rings and Okada extends his hand to Takeshita. Takeshita slaps it away, and the two take turns wearing down one another with submission holds. Takeshita levels Okada with a clothesline and drives him into the mat, then tangles him up in a full body submission. Okada gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the hold.
Okada spikes Takeshita with a DDT on the outside, but Takeshita responds with a vertical suplex to Okada and follows it up with a hurricanrana to him. He connects with a running boot to him in the corner and delivers a suplex, then goes for a pin but Okada kicks out.
Okada responds with a shoulderbreaker to Takeshita, then flips off the crowd and Takeshita directly. Takeshita responds with a forearm to Okada, but Okada delivers one of his own to Takeshita and the two go back and forth with one another. Takeshita then looks to land a Tombstone on Okada, but Okada reverses it. Takeshita reverses it once again and delivers a belly-to-back piledriver to Okada, then follows it up with a German suplex and sets up for a running knee. Okada moves out of the way, but Takeshita manages to catch him with a Blue Thunder Bomb.
Okada lands a Rainmaker on Takeshita, then follows it up with a German suplex. Takeshita then delivers a running knee to Okada and pins him, but Okada kicks out and grabs the screwdriver. He hits Takeshita with it twice and pins him for the win.
Winner: Kazuchika Okada
Kyle Fletcher then makes his way to the ring. Jon Moxley follows.
Jon Moxley vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Semifinals Match for the 2025 Continental Classic
The bell rings and the two lock up. Fletcher sends Moxley's arm bouncing off his shoulder, but Moxley blindsides Fletcher from behind and sends his arm bouncing off the barricade. He then sends Fletcher crashing into the announce desk face first, but Fletcher catches Moxley with a bodyslam back in the ring.
Fletcher connects with a chop on Moxley, but Moxley runs over Fletcher with a boot on the outside. Fletcher then traps Moxley into the ring steps and jams them into his leg before he gets him back in the ring and wrenches on his leg using the middle rope. He cinches in a Half Boston Crab on Moxley, then sends him crashing into the mat and charges at Moxley.
Moxley sees Fletcher coming, then turns him inside out with a clothesline and lands a shotgun dropkick on him. While he grabs onto his injured leg immediately after, he rains down right hands on Fletcher in the corner and looks to land a stomp on him on the ring apron. Fletcher sees Moxley coming and sends him crashing into the ring apron with a Brainbuster.
