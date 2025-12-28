AEW Worlds End Results 12/27 - AEW World Championship Four-Way, 2025 Continental Classic Semifinals & Finals

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Worlds End on December 27, 2025, coming to you live from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois!

Samoa Joe of The Opps will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Eddie Kingston at "AEW Dynamite" Winter Is Coming on December 10 as he defends against Swerve Strickland, MJF, and "Hangman" Adam Page in a Four-Way Match. Page has been looking to regain the AEW World Championship since Page dethroned him as titleholder at AEW Full Gear and Strickland has made it clear he's had his eye on the title since making his subsequent return after Page's loss at the November 22 pay-per-view. MJF joined the fold during the "Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" Holiday Bash special on December 17 when he cashed in his contract he'd won during the Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In back in July for a guaranteed AEW World Championship match, confronting Joe, Page, and Strickland during a verbal altercation between all three men.

The 2025 Continental Classic will be coming to an end tonight, as the winner of the Blue League Konosuke Takeshita takes on the runner up of the Blue League, his Don Callis Family stablemate, and reigning Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a semifinals match. On the other side of the bracket, the winner of the Gold League and Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher will be squaring off with the leader of The Death Riders and Blue League runner-up Jon Moxley in another semifinals match. Not only will the winners of both semifinals matches take on one another in a finals match later tonight and a new Continental Champion be crowned if Okada loses at all, but Takeshita earned a total of 13 points while Okada, Fletcher, and Moxley all earned 9 points.

Kris Statlander will be putting the AEW Women's World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Mercedes Mone at Full Gear as she defends against Jamie Hayter. While Hayter has had her eye on the AEW Women's World Championship over the course of the past few weeks, she joined forces with Statlander to score a victory against Skye Blue and Julia Hart during the "Collision" Winter Is Coming special on December 13.

Babes of Wrath's Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron will be putting the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since defeating Timeless Love Bombs at the "Dynamite" Winter Is Coming special to become the inaugural titleholders as they defend against multi-champion Mercedes Mone and longtime Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena. Not only did Babes of Wrath defeat Mone and Athena in the quarterfinals of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship on their path to winning the title, but the four women met one another in the ring once again at the "Dynamite" and "Collision" Holiday Bash special when Mone, Athena, Megan Bayne, and Marina Shafir of The Death Riders scored a win against Babes of Wrath and Timeless Love Bombs.

Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson will be challenging FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a Chicago Street Fight. Tensions between Harwood, Wheeler, Austin and Robinson date back to the November 27 episode of "Collision", with the former two men retaining their title against the latter two men in a regular title match at Holiday Bash.

Additionally, Gabe Kidd will be competing in an AEW ring for the first time since himself, the aforementioned Moxley, Moxley's Death Riders stablemate Claudio Castagnoli, and The Young Bucks came up short to Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Darby Allin at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on August 24 when he goes head-to-head with Allin.

We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness greet audiences at home as Maya World and Hyan make their way to the ring. Sisters of Sin follow.