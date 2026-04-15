AEW Champ Thekla Comments On Signing New Contract

AEW Women's World Champion Thekla has taken the promotion by storm, successfully defending the title at AEW Dynasty against Jamie Hayter this past weekend. Recently, she signed a new contract with AEW, and during the AEW Dynasty post-show media scrum, she commented on why she chose AEW over other promotions.

"Well, it's very obvious: I'm a perfect fit for AEW. Also, the company needs me," she proclaimed. "Nobody has ever done it like me. I'm a standout champion, so AEW is the perfect platform for me to just grow and take over the world eventually." Thekla then asked Tony Khan if he'd agree with her, which the AEW President maintained he does, praising her rise in the promotion since her first match.

Thekla then reminisced how Hayter was the first person she ever attacked in the promotion, and that she has now come full circle since that moment and closed the chapter with her.

"There goes that, right?" she noted, before adding that she currently doesn't have any major plans as champion and would enjoy a vacation instead, urging Khan to make it happen.

"It's Spring Break this week, but it's no picnic, I know you're gonna be there and you want a vacation, but maybe stick around this week and we'll see you at Spring Breakthrough!" Khan told her.

"No, I'm going to stick around; I'm not the champion for anything, right?" Thekla said. "I'm wearing this, I'm going to defend it, even though I say 'I would like a vacation,' I will be here and I'll beat anybody's asses!"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.