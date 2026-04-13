Women's Champion Thekla Sneaks Out A Victory Over Jamie Hayter At AEW Dynasty 2026

Thekla arrived in AEW by attacking Jamie Hayter and taking her out of action. The feud has escalated over the past year to the point where Hayter challenged Thekla for the AEW Women's World Championship at Dynasty. However, it was "The Toxic Spider" who had the last laugh in Canada as she made yet another successful defense of her crown.

A very fast start saw Hayter hit a stiff boot to the face while Thekla hit a spear and locked Hayter in a submission that she quickly escaped from. When the action went to the outside, the two women beat each other from pillar to post using everything they could to inflict damage. Hayter used her strength to carry Thekla up the ramp and attempted a Suplex into the crowd, but the champion countered and hit a DDT at the top of the ramp, and when they got back near the ring, Thekla hit a Crossbody from the top rope.

Thekla was firmly in control as she kept throwing Hayter out of the ring, targeting Hayter's back in the process. The champion was more than happy to toy with the challenger, but Hayter wouldn't give up as she kept firing back despite Thekla catching her with a Flying Octopus Hold. Thekla would land a stiff boot of her own to the challenger, but when she went for a Suplex on the apron, it backfired as Hayter was able to power through and hit the Suplex on the champion.

Hayter would get the better of a strike exchange and folded the champion up with a Sit-Out Powerbomb for a near fall, forcing the champion to resort to grabbing the trunks when she rolled Hayter up a two count. Hayter went for a Lariat but Thekla ducked into her trademark spider pose, but Hayter took advantage of Thekla's posing and picked her up to hit a Tombstone Piledriver for another near fall. The challenger would go up top only for Thekla to bite her neck and land a Spider Suplex and a Double Foot Stomp, before landing some kicks for another two count. Thekla went for the Spear, Hayter went for the Hayterade, but in the end it was Thekla who rolled Hayter up grabbed the rope for extra leverage to retain her title.