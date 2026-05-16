Ronda Rousey Reflects On Main Eventing WWE WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey, along with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, made history at WrestleMania 35, but the former WWE star wishes she had more time to prepare for that historic clash.

The three stars became the first women wrestlers to main event WrestleMania, and while the match had been in the making for several months, Rousey complained in a recent interview with "Complex News" that the trio had very little time to prepare the match.

"Yeah, I remembered we had no time at all to put it together, that we spent a year promoting it and like a day and a half putting it together. And it seemed like such a shame because my first debut match, we spent like six weeks putting it together, and we had all the best minds in the industry coming and giving their two cents and like tweaking it and making it better and better and better, until like the day that we came and we went out and did it," she said. "And I think that main event, though the milestone itself was incredible, I feel like the match unfortunately wasn't as great as it could have been if we were able to put the same kind of preparation, the kind of preparation into it that I felt like it deserved."

Rousey has stated that the match felt special despite WWE, according to her, not putting in enough effort for it. The former UFC star believes that the trio could have had one of the greatest matches in pro wrestling, but the limited preparation time didn't help.

Lynch, too, had detailed the same, recalling how all of them also had to do media for the match due to its incredible importance, and remembered finalizing the match just hours before they went out. Despite the hurried nature of its preparation, the match will go down in history as the most important one in WWE women's wrestling history.