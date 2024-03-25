Ronda Rousey Shares Disappointment With WrestleMania 35 Main Event

The main event of WWE WrestleMania is supposed to be the ultimate season finale, as it's produced some of the most memorable moments in the company's history. In 2019, history was made when Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch closed out WrestleMania 35, marking the first time a women's match had headlined the show. However, the bout wasn't critically acclaimed and, during a recent interview with Cageside Seats, Rousey echoed some of the criticisms people had with it.

"It was an amazing moment," Rousey said. "But I also felt kind of like disappointed because I felt like it could have been so much more, and it was kind of just rushed and slapped together. I feel like it could have been one of the greatest matches that ever happened. And it just ended up being good enough."

Rousey mentioned that there wasn't enough prep time for the match, producers put restrictions on certain moves due to the frequency that they were used throughout the WrestleMania 35 card, and above all, she believes that WWE has gone backward when it comes to making the women feel as important as the men.

"I think one thing that I learned with it is that progress is something that needs to be maintained. Not something like, 'Oh the women were the main event of WrestleMania, okay, we're equal now. We're done.' Yeah, no. That's not how it works. And it actually regressed after that because I feel like people kind of relaxed on the issue."

