Becky Lynch Recalls Learning Of WWE WrestleMania 35 Main Event, Telling Seth Rollins

Former WWE star Becky Lynch has opened up about her historic triple threat match with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35, as well as Seth Rollins' reaction to the match headlining the show.

Lynch revealed in a recent appearance on the "Games With Names" podcast that she was driving when she was informed about main eventing "The Show of Shows." She stated that Rollins was surprised by the news, owing to him also being on the card, in his match with Brock Lesnar.

"It was incredible, it was incredible [on hearing about them main eventing]. I was driving from Buffalo New York to Boston," she began. "I had like a little dance party in the car and then I told I told Colby — I told my boyfriend at the time, now husband. He was the first person I told, which was probably insensitive of me because he was also hoping to be the main event of WrestleMania that year."

She then recalled Rollins' reaction to the news of his partner creating history.

"I've said my husband's a no-seller. So I said, 'We're going to main event WrestleMania,' and he goes, 'That's interesting.' He was like well because normally they don't announce what the main event and I think up until that point they actually hadn't ... he was right they never actually announce it beforehand," she said. "It was a bit of a stab to him, you know. Yeah, I should have handled it more sensitively."