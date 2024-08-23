Becky Lynch Recalls Learning Of WWE WrestleMania 35 Main Event, Telling Seth Rollins
Former WWE star Becky Lynch has opened up about her historic triple threat match with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35, as well as Seth Rollins' reaction to the match headlining the show.
Lynch revealed in a recent appearance on the "Games With Names" podcast that she was driving when she was informed about main eventing "The Show of Shows." She stated that Rollins was surprised by the news, owing to him also being on the card, in his match with Brock Lesnar.
"It was incredible, it was incredible [on hearing about them main eventing]. I was driving from Buffalo New York to Boston," she began. "I had like a little dance party in the car and then I told I told Colby — I told my boyfriend at the time, now husband. He was the first person I told, which was probably insensitive of me because he was also hoping to be the main event of WrestleMania that year."
She then recalled Rollins' reaction to the news of his partner creating history.
"I've said my husband's a no-seller. So I said, 'We're going to main event WrestleMania,' and he goes, 'That's interesting.' He was like well because normally they don't announce what the main event and I think up until that point they actually hadn't ... he was right they never actually announce it beforehand," she said. "It was a bit of a stab to him, you know. Yeah, I should have handled it more sensitively."
Lynch on how Rollins helped her ahead of the match
The triple threat match between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey was historic because it was the first time that women main evented WrestleMania 35. Lynch, unsurprisingly, had nerves before the night, but her husband Seth Rollins gave words of advice and encouragement to calm her nerves.
"The week running up, like my husband was just the best. Like, I was just so nervous, scared and would you know ... he would just counsel me and remind me that it's not about the wrestling, it's not about the moves, it's about the emotion, it's about the story being told — which is what it is. We were already there, we already had the crowd, we already had them hooked by the story, and it was just a matter of going out there and doing the damn thing."
She discussed how Rousey had never been a part of a triple threat match, which she explained is different from singles matches, and revealed that they didn't discuss the nuances of being in one before the big night.
"But we didn't really get to plan the match until the day of, and even then like the show had, because, you know, this was a historical match everybody had media, so we were always being dragged in different spots. So we didn't really have anything up until a few — maybe an hour before we went out."
Lynch said that despite the long wait, the crowd was interested and invested in the match.