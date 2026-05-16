JBL Recalls Past Conversation About Restructuring WWE Contract

In the aftermath of WWE WrestleMania 42, reports emerged suggesting that the company (at the behest of TKO) requested that several performers renegotiate their contracts. While some evidently accepted a reduction in pay, others opted against this and were released, including Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day. Speaking on "Something to Wrestle," WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield recalled a time from his past where a WWE official called him with a similar request.

"I was prepping for surgery and [John] Laurinaitis calls me and says, 'We want to reduce your contract,'" JBL said, clarifying that he did not blame Laurinaitis for the decision. "I'm about to be out for six months. I'm literally in the hospital." The retired wrestler didn't sound bitter over the decision, instead looking back on the time with a laugh.

"Laurinaitis calls me and says, 'Hey, we're going to restructure your contract.' They never say, 'We're giving you a pay cut,'" JBL continued. "I'm about to get IVs in my arm and I'm looking down. Years later, I talked to Johnny about it, and he had no idea. It just happened, but I tell you what: I was p***ed off about that for quite some time because I thought it was on purpose. It turns out, it wasn't."

Laurinaitis previously served as WWE's Head of Talent Relations for some time, along with various other roles. In recent years, he's been at the center of the Vince McMahon sex trafficking scandal.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something to Wrestle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.