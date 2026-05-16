Jeff Jarrett Says AEW Star Combines In-Ring & Character Work Better Than Anyone Else

Orange Cassidy has been part of AEW since the company's first show, and although criticism against him has dwindled in recent years, it took a while for some people to come around. Despite having an old-school mentality, AEW's Jeff Jarrett is a big fan of Cassidy's work, as shared on a recent edition of "My World."

"OC is anything but a traditionalist," Jarrett said. "During this modern era, I think OC combines character work and flat-out talent, in-ring work – I think he combines it better than anybody. And that's taking in a lot of ground. When you watch just his bell-to-bell athletic ability, you go, 'Alright, the guy can go.' But then you kind of get into his character work, and I'm talking about from the time he walks [through] the curtain."

Cassidy is coming off a victory against Dax Harwood, whom Jarrett also complimented for his fundamental wrestling skills. On the May 6, 2026, edition of "AEW Dynamite," Cassidy beat Harwood to earn a chance for The Conglomeration to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. He's also currently one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly.

Meanwhile, after teasing retirement in AEW last year, Jarrett is still wrestling on occasion but on the independent scene. He last hit the ring in March, when he defeated actor Paul Walter Hauser in a tables match for Georgia's 1 Fall Wrestling, owned by QT Marshall.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.