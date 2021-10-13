Bryan Danielson says he’s ready to show Minoru Suzuki what he’s learned in the ring since their first singles match in 2004.

Billed as American Dragon, Danielson worked several tag team matches with Suzuki back in 2004 at NJPW events, teaming with each other and competing against each other, but Suzuki also defeated Danielson in a singles match at Day 11 of the NJPW Summer Struggle 2004 event on July 20 of that year. Now AEW has announced Danielson vs. Suzuki for Friday’s “The Buy In” pre-show before AEW Rampage in Miami, which will air on YouTube at 9pm ET.

In an update, Danielson took to Twitter today and recalled that 2004 match, noting that he’s ready to show the Japanese legend what he’s learned since then.

“In 2004, I wrestled Minoru Suzuki 1 on 1. He beat the sh*t out of me. Showed me what violence and sadism inside a wrestling ring looks like. Since then, I’ve learned a thing or two about violence myself. And sadism. Excited to show Mr. Suzuki what I’ve learned #DANIELSONvsSUZUKI,” he wrote.

Friday’s Rampage pre-show will also feature Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty. Fish and Danielson will then do battle in singles action at Saturday’s Dynamite episode.

You can see Danielson’s full tweet below, along with the current line-up for Friday night in Miami:

* The Buy In pre-show on YouTube with Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki, Lee Moriarty vs. Bobby Fish

* CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

* Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

* Junior Dos Santos, Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara