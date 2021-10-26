NJPW star Minoru Suzuki has finished up his current pro wrestling appearance in the States.

Over the last two months, Suzuki appeared for AEW, GCW, NJPW Strong, GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7, and Impact Wrestling.

“Thank You America” Suzuki wrote in a message on social media (roughly translated by Google Translate).

“The entire two-month long tour “Minoru Suzuki’s Alone National Circuit Tour” (long laughter) has been completed, and I’m leaving the hotel for the airport,” Suzuki wrote. “Two months spent with American professional wrestling fans. I carved a lot of experience and wounds on my body. No…I’m getting stronger again. You can live anywhere in the world with professional wrestling! See you next time…I’m the KING!”

NJPW Power Struggle is coming up on November 6, potentially an event where Suzuki can get back into the mix.