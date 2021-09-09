Jon Moxley emerged victorious in a brutal, hard-hitting match against Minoru Suzuki on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

The main event bout came to a conclusion when Moxley hit a second paradigm shift on Suzuki to score the pinfall. After Mox delivered his finisher the first time, Suzuki was busted open for the remainder of the match.

Suzuki made his first appearance in AEW when he made a surprise debut at Sunday’s AEW All Out. He confronted Mox after the former AEW World Champion defeated a fellow NJPW star in Satoshi Kojima.

This was the second time Mox and Suzuki have had a physical match against one another. The first was at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s New Years Dash event in 2020, where Moxley was also victorious.

You can see highlight’s from tonight’s AEW Dynamite match below:

Welcome home, @JonMoxley! Cincinnati's favorite son takes on the sadistic @suzuki_D_minoru NEXT – Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/7zxSNzLJrC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

An eye for an eye…or in this case, a bite for a bite #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/1cce3Vb65N — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 9, 2021

An absolute dogfight 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Kvx5oaMGEP — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 9, 2021