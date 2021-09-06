Jon Moxley defeated NJPW star Satoshi Kojima at tonight’s AEW All Out. Moxley won via pinfall after hitting two paradigm shifts.

Post-match, Minoru Suzuki’s music hit and a surprised Moxley looked to the stage in confusion. Suzuki eventually came out and calmly made his way to the ring.

Moxley and Suzuki faced off for a moment, Suzuki then took his jacket off and they battled in the ring. The two threw some big shots and laughed along the way. Suzuki eventually put Moxley down with a rear naked choke and a gotch style piledriver.

