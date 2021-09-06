Jon Moxley defeated NJPW star Satoshi Kojima at tonight’s AEW All Out. Moxley won via pinfall after hitting two paradigm shifts.
Post-match, Minoru Suzuki’s music hit and a surprised Moxley looked to the stage in confusion. Suzuki eventually came out and calmly made his way to the ring.
Moxley and Suzuki faced off for a moment, Suzuki then took his jacket off and they battled in the ring. The two threw some big shots and laughed along the way. Suzuki eventually put Moxley down with a rear naked choke and a gotch style piledriver.
Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight’s show!
Below are highlights from the segment:
That moment @suzuki_D_minoru’s hits and the whole place becomes unglued
– @Nick_Hausman #AllOut pic.twitter.com/PL4WksdFKQ
— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) September 6, 2021
OH MY GOD! @suzuki_D_minoru has come to #AEW for @JonMoxley! The forbidden door has been blasted open!
How to order #AEWAllOut: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/5kNsvshes3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
Gotch-style Piledriver!! #AEWAllOut @suzuki_D_minoru@AEW https://t.co/mawpvxZKAR pic.twitter.com/C9pLfVrHYw
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) September 6, 2021
Evil in the eyes of @suzuki_D_minoru.
How to order #AEWAllOut: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/Ucs247bCNP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021