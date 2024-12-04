Final Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Participant Heading To WWE NXT Deadline

Despite ongoing issues with General Manager Ava getting in his way, Eddy Thorpe is one step closer to challenging NXT Champion Trick Williams at New Years Evil for his title, after defeating three other men in a Last Chance Qualifier Match on "WWE NXT." Thorpe defeated Lexis King, Cedric Alexander, and one half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, Axiom, to earn his spot in the Iron Survivor Match at Deadline. He will join former NXT Champion Ethan Page, the other half of the tag team champions, Nathan Frazer, Je'Von Evans, and Wes Lee in the match on Saturday. All the other contenders were watching the match from inside the arena, with Page on commentary.

The match was fast-paced with all four men getting their big hits in. Axiom hit a Super Spanish Fly to Thorpe, who barely kicked out. Axiom followed up with a submission, but Alexander hit him with a splash, but couldn't make the cover. Alexander gained momentum and attempted to pin King, but Thorpe got in his way. Axiom was able to hit a Golden Ratio to King, but Thorpe pulled Axiom out of the ring, and stole the pinfall on King to get the victory and advance to Deadline.

As the episode came to a close, Thorpe was found backstage, unconscious, his participation in Saturday's show unclear.