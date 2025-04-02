Backstage Update On Injury Status Of WWE NXT Star Giulia

Former NXT Women's Champion Giulia has been out of action since losing her crown to Stephanie Vaquer in their highly anticipated "Champion vs. Champion" match at the special Roadblock edition of "WWE NXT" at The Theater in Madison Square Garden. It had been rumored for a number of weeks leading up to the match that one of the participants had been dealing with an injury, and since Giulia was the one who lost, it was clear that she was performer who was going into the match "banged up."

Fightful Select have provided an update on what Giulia has been doing since dropping the title, noting that the rumor floating around the WWE Performance Center was that she had suffered an ankle injury, but that has not been officially confirmed. WWE sources mentioned that Giulia has been at the WWE Performance Center since losing her title to Vaquer, but had not taken part in any classes, or engaged in any physical activities during her visits. WWE are reportedly hopeful that Giulia can return to the ring in the near future, but once again, no updates on when that will be have been provided.

Before her injury, Giulia had started her 2025 in style by becoming the NXT Women's Champion at the New Year's Evil edition of "NXT" on January 7, defeating Roxanne Perez. She would then make a surprise appearance in the women's Royal Rumble match on February 1, securing one elimination, that being Jordynne Grace, and finishing sixth after being eliminated by Perez. Giulia and Perez would continue their feud in to the Vengeance Day event on February 15, with Giulia making her only televised defense of the NXT Women's Championship in a four way match that featured Perez, Bayley, and Cora Jade, with Giulia pinning Perez for the win.