Multiple WWE NXT Stars Including Women's Champion Giulia Make Royal Rumble Debuts

The women's Royal Rumble typically sees "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Superstars making up most of the participant composition, with veteran returns filling in the gaps. That tune shifted during Saturday's Royal Rumble event, when several "WWE NXT" performers made their debuts in the 30-woman battle royale.

Following eventual Rumble runner-up Roxanne Perez, Lash Legend made the most of her number nine spot, clearing house as she flattened Ivy Nile, IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, and Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria in the first minutes of her appearance. After a stare-down between the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair, Legend was ultimately eliminated by Green.

Jaida Parker joined her "NXT" sisters with her number 16 entrance in the Rumble. After taking out Bayley and Liv Morgan, Parker briefly entered an alliance with Legend, Belair, and Naomi. Parker suffered an elimination at the hands of Jordynne Grace shortly after.

Stephanie Vaquer made her Royal Rumble debut at number 24, and the Chilean talent immediately locked up with locker room veteran Natalya. Vaquer later joined a brief alliance with Grace before Charlotte Flair flattened both with a DDT, and did not reappear in the match until she came face-to-face with Giulia. The two of them shared a moment during their Rumble debuts, but ultimately began to brawl with each other and six other women. Vaquer was ultimately eliminated by an explosive Nia Jax, and Giulia's elimination soon followed courtesy of former "NXT" Women's Champion adversary Perez.

While Grace, whose Rumble appearance was the first after her recent WWE signing, is not technically an "NXT" brand member, her various interactions with "NXT" female Superstars may imply her imminent arrival onto Tuesday nights.